Stuart Hogg roasts All Blacks: If only Scotland had 14 more of him
Stuart Hogg’s default setting is a cheery cockiness, yet in the lead-up to this game there was an almost wistful thoughtfulness to the Borderer’s public utterances. He would be particularly careful with his words when he was asked about the legacy of his anticlimactic Lions adventure.
Yes, it was one of the biggest disappointments of his career when Conor Murray’s elbow fractured his eye socket against the Crusaders, he would say quietly. Yes, he heard that Warren Gatland had he would have been the starting XV had he stayed fit. The only time he answered in the negative was when he said no, he could never get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play the All Blacks back. The best he could do, he said, was to show the All Blacks what they had missed when they came to Murrayfield.
Yesterday the Kiwis witnessed Hogg in his full pomp, and you can only imagine that they breathed a slight sigh of relief that it was Liam Williams rather than Hogg wearing the Lions No.15 shirt last summer. Sure the Welshman did great things and set up one of the great Lions tries, but yesterday at Murrayfield Hogg was so often the Kiwis’ worst nightmare: a man on a mission.
Had there been 14 clones of the Borderer on the pitch with him this match would surely not be remembered as one which they should have won, but one which they did. Every time Hogg got the ball good things happened. Within two minutes of the start he had carved his way past Ryan Crotty and Waisake Noholo on halfway, making huge inroads into New Zealand territory and drawing panicked defenders to him, only for Cornell du Preez to drop Hogg’s perfectly delivered offload, a pass that would have sent the Jokbok hurtling towards the line on his first Murrayfield start.
That, though, was just the beginning. On his next touch Hogg took on Beauden Barrett, almost squirming his way past the visitors’ stand-off. Nor was Barrett’s next interaction with Scot much fun for the man who is arguably the best rugby player on the planet right now – Barrett kicked a long grubber, only for Hogg to field it outside his 22 and send a raking kick the length of the pitch, the ball eventually going into touch five metres from the New Zealand line.
With Scotland leading 3-0 thanks to a Finn Russell penalty, they won another penalty, this time a long-range effort. As Russell stepped up to take the kick, a wag in the crowd shouted “give it to Hoggie”. He’d have probably got it too.
If there was ever a sign that Hawick’s finest was becoming a pain in the visitors’ derrieres, it came before half-time when he went up to claim a high ball and was levelled in mid-air by Fijian dump-truck Naholo. Quite why the TMO saw fit to dictate that the wing should avoid a yellow-card is not known, but his sin-binning would have been a fitting tribute to Hogg’s nuisance value.
The Scotland fullback was soon back on his feet and back to his best though. Moments later he took the ball down the left wing until hauled down just three yards short. Then, with the half virtually over and Scotland turning over New Zealand ball once again in their own half, Hogg crafted a gloriously astute cross-field kick and for good measure raced over to scrag Sonny Bill Williams, dragging the huge centre to the floor and setting up a Scottish lineout in New Zealand’s 22.
Nor was it much different after the break. With Scotland’s forwards under the pump, there were fewer opportunities to catch the eye, but still every time Hogg got the ball the combination of his twinkling footwork, coruscating speed and relentless positive mindset got him across the line. Whenever the fullback touched the ball there was a palpable buzz of anticipation from the crowd.
Nor was it all about what he did with the ball in hand. When Russell made a try-saving interception and broke upfield, it was Hogg who raced up in support and scragged Damian McKenzie on his own five-yard line.
Hogg promised that he would make amends for missing out on the Lions, he vowed to leave nothing out on the pitch. But he lied. He left carnage out there.