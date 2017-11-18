Stuart Hogg roasts All Blacks: If only Scotland had 14 more of him

Stuart Hogg’s default setting is a cheery cockiness, yet in the lead-up to this game there was an almost wistful thoughtfulness to the Borderer’s public utterances. He would be particularly careful with his words when he was asked about the legacy of his anticlimactic Lions adventure.

Yes, it was one of the biggest disappointments of his career when Conor Murray’s elbow fractured his eye socket against the Crusaders, he would say quietly. Yes, he heard that Warren Gatland had he would have been the starting XV had he stayed fit. The only time he answered in the negative was when he said no, he could never get this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play the All Blacks back. The best he could do, he said, was to show the All Blacks what they had missed when they came to Murrayfield.

Yesterday the Kiwis witnessed Hogg in his full pomp, and you can only imagine that they breathed a slight sigh of relief that it was Liam Williams rather than Hogg wearing the Lions No.15 shirt last summer. Sure the Welshman did great things and set up one of the great Lions tries, but yesterday at Murrayfield Hogg was so often the Kiwis’ worst nightmare: a man on a mission.

Hogg (with ball) attempts to evade New Zealand's Sonny Bill Williams Credit: Reuters More