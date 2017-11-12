Stuart Hogg: Scotland must cut out defensive errors against All Blacks or it will be 'a tough, long day'
Stuart Hogg admitted that if Scotland play against the All Blacks as they played against Samoa, it will be “a tough, long day”.
While the Scotland full-back said he was “delighted” that Scotland had once again edged a close encounter between the two nations on Gregor Townsend’s first Murrayfield game as national coach, he conceded that there is a vast amount of work to be done if they are to challenge the best side in the world on Saturday.
“It was a scrappy game that we will learn from, and look to improve against the All Blacks next week,” he said. “We are fully aware of what the all Blacks are capable of, but we’ll just concentrate on ourselves and make sure we get our game plan spot on and get the basic things right.
“That's half the battle. It's going to be one hell of a challenge, but we are not going out there to stand back and admire the All Blacks. We want to shut them down defensively because if we don't it will be a long day. But what better opportunity than to play the All Blacks at home?”
This All Blacks contest has a double resonance for Hogg, who was part of the Scotland team which would have been leading New Zealand with 10 minutes to go at Murrayfield in 2014 had Greig Laidlaw kicked a straightforward penalty.
As well as that near miss – Scotland’s best chance to beat the All Blacks since Auckland in 1990 – Hogg is still sore at the injury which curtailed his involvement with the Lions last summer and meant that he missed the Test series against the world champions.
“I was bitterly disappointed not to play them in the summer, but hopefully we can knock them over next week,” said Hogg. “Back in 2014 we were just 10 minutes away from winning that game, so we also need to learn from that. We know what the all Blacks are capable of but we will have a game plan ready to go.
“The Lions were really close to pulling off one hell of a victory, so we’ll look to Tommy [Seymour], Greig [Laidlaw] and Finn [Russell] for what their game plan was and add it to ours. We have a very intelligent group of coaches who no doubt have a game plan ready to go. We've all played the All Blacks at some stage in our careers, but what better opportunity than to play them than at home. We’re more than capable of knocking them over, and fully believe we can go get a victory, so bring it on.”
However, if Scotland are to have a prayer of recording the country’s first ever win over an All Blacks side which is in transition but which followed up a defeat to Australia with a 38-18 win over France in Paris on Saturday, their defence will have to improve immeasurably. Against Samoa, the Scots were poor, with Hogg admitting that defence coach Matt Taylor was “pretty annoyed” after they allowed Samoa to recover from 32-10 down to finish within a converted try of their hosts.
“Matt didn’t say very much afterwards, which is a bad thing,” laughed Hogg. “He's probably going to unleash hell on Monday – we fully expect that to happen. We pride ourselves on our defence and it wasn't good enough. We’ll work on that and hopefully there will be a big improvement.
“Our basic skills let us down. Our catch-pass, number to breakdowns, width and depth on the ball are areas we work incredibly hard on through the week but they didn't come off. We need to go back to basics because when we get the basic things right we are a very good team.”
Hogg was his usual threat in attack, scoring an early try to draw level with the tallies recorded by Allan Tait, Gregor Townsend and Gavin Hastings. However, he was part of a Scotland defence which suffered a succession of collective brain-fades against the Samoans, who scored three of their four second-half tries immediately after Scotland had just scored. It is a failing that Hogg knows the All Blacks will seek to exploit.
“It's the old rugby saying: you have never really scored until you've got rid of it after the kick-off,” he said. “We conceded three tries that way, and for us to score and then concede is pretty pointless. It's something we need to work on. It's bitterly disappointing to score a cracking try and then concede one straight off.”