Stuart Hogg: Scotland must cut out defensive errors against All Blacks or it will be 'a tough, long day'

Stuart Hogg admitted that if Scotland play against the All Blacks as they played against Samoa, it will be “a tough, long day”.

While the Scotland full-back said he was “delighted” that Scotland had once again edged a close encounter between the two nations on Gregor Townsend’s first Murrayfield game as national coach, he conceded that there is a vast amount of work to be done if they are to challenge the best side in the world on Saturday.

“It was a scrappy game that we will learn from, and look to improve against the All Blacks next week,” he said. “We are fully aware of what the all Blacks are capable of, but we’ll just concentrate on ourselves and make sure we get our game plan spot on and get the basic things right.

“That's half the battle. It's going to be one hell of a challenge, but we are not going out there to stand back and admire the All Blacks. We want to shut them down defensively because if we don't it will be a long day. But what better opportunity than to play the All Blacks at home?”

This All Blacks contest has a double resonance for Hogg, who was part of the Scotland team which would have been leading New Zealand with 10 minutes to go at Murrayfield in 2014 had Greig Laidlaw kicked a straightforward penalty.

As well as that near miss – Scotland’s best chance to beat the All Blacks since Auckland in 1990 – Hogg is still sore at the injury which curtailed his involvement with the Lions last summer and meant that he missed the Test series against the world champions.

“I was bitterly disappointed not to play them in the summer, but hopefully we can knock them over next week,” said Hogg. “Back in 2014 we were just 10 minutes away from winning that game, so we also need to learn from that. We know what the all Blacks are capable of but we will have a game plan ready to go.