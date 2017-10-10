Stuart Lancaster hits back in row with Rob Andrew

Former England head coach, Stuart Lancaster, has given a pointed response to the critical remarks made by Rob Andrew in the extracts from The Game of My Life serialised in The Telegraph.

Andrew, Lancaster’s one-time colleague at the Rugby Football Union, was scathing in his assessment of the 2015 Rugby World Cup campaign, particularly the decision to fast-track rugby league player Sam Burgess into the England squad.

In Andrew’s eyes this was "an almighty blunder ... An error of judgment … massively unsettling and enormously costly". Andrew’s comments came as a surprise to Lancaster, who said on Monday night: “Everybody’s entitled to an opinion, Rob has given his and that’s his right. You learn a lot about yourself as a national team coach and you learn a lot about other people as well. I didn’t see this coming, I wasn’t aware that anything was being written.

“When you take the responsibility, you’re accountable when it doesn’t go well. I think I did that from the start and I will continue to do that. I coached over 50 international games which I think puts me second-most or around there. You go through good times, you have great wins and great moments. You go through tough times as well. I’ve got my thoughts [on the Sam Burgess saga] and I’ll keep them to myself for the time being. I don’t think it will do anyone any good by going back all over that now.”

Lancaster would not be drawn as to whether it was unbecoming of Andrew, a long-standing associate at Twickenham, to go public with his thoughts. “It’s not for me to comment on whether it’s the wrong thing to do,” said Lancaster. “I was unaware it was coming up. People are motivated in different ways. He was in the [RFU] organisation and I joined the organisation in my original role with the academy in 2007. We worked alongside each other, is the best way to describe it.”