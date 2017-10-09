Stuart Lancaster picking Sam Burgess for the 2015 World Cup was an 'almighty blunder', says Rob Andrew

Ex-England boss Stuart Lancaster made an "almighty blunder" selecting Sam Burgess for the 2015 World Cup, according to the Rugby Football Union's former of director of professional rugby Rob Andrew.

Burgess became the scapegoat for England's World Cup failure two years ago after he was fast-tracked into the squad following a switch from rugby league.

Lancaster has since said he would not have selected Burgess if he had known he would return to rugby league within a few weeks of England's World Cup exit.

Bath agreed a deal to release Burgess from the final two years of his three-year contract in November 2015 and he rejoined South Sydney Rabbitohs after just a season in rugby union.

Failure to get out of the group, losing to Wales and Australia, cost Lancaster his job and Andrew has pinpointed the problems.

In a section from his book, The Game of My Life: Battling for England in the Professional Era, published in the Telegraph, Andrew wrote: "If there was a problem team-wise in the run-up to the 2015 World Cup, a selectorial Achilles' heel, it was to be found in midfield.

"Try as he might, Stuart Lancaster could not settle on an optimum configuration. Which is where Sam Burgess came in, and where things went horribly wrong.

