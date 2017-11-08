Stuart McInally: I almost retired a year ago and now I'm playing for Scotland
It is the strangest of mutual admiration societies. On the one hand you have got famously blood-and-guts Midlander Richard Cockerill, who as a bulldog of a hooker went literally nose-to-nose with his All Blacks opposite number Norm Hewitt midway through the haka. On the other there is the laid-back, articulate Stuart McInally, a hooker with the self-assured understatement you would expect from a former head boy of the Hastings brothers’ alma mater, George Watson’s College.
Yet there is no mistaking the regard each has for the other. Cockerill is not in the habit of hyping his players, yet the Edinburgh coach has taken to referring to McInally as “Scotland’s form hooker” and has loudly let it be known that even had Ross Ford and Fraser Brown been fit, McInally simply has to start against Samoa. McInally, now 27, makes no secret of his belief that the former England hooker has transformed his career prospects.
Coming under Cockerill’s wing has certainly had a transformational effect on McInally’s fortunes, which were on the back burner before the Englishman arrived in the capital. Appointed co-captain of Edinburgh last season after finally getting a start for Scotland on the 2016 summer tour of Japan, he started just six of the club’s 30 games, and ended the season deeply frustrated. To make matters worse, his club form meant he did not get a sniff of autumn international or Six Nations action last season.
“I owe a lot to Richard Cockerill,” says McInally. “He took a gamble on me at the start of the year and was happy for me to play, and play a lot, and that’s been great for me. At the start of this year the most I’d ever played at hooker was two games in a row, so it’s been really good to start virtually every game, a massive confidence booster.”
It is easy to forget that, like Ross Ford and Fraser Brown, McInally emerged as a flanker and was an Edinburgh regular when he was persuaded to transition to hooker in 2013. Indeed, he did not make his first start in the front row until 2015, just 2½ years ago.
If the change was a gamble, it was one which worked. McInally had agreed to the positional change to win a Scotland cap and in August that year started the friendly against Italy in Turin. He was even named in the World Cup squad but had to pull out on the eve of the tournament with a neck injury. Yet he still went on to make five appearances in the 2016 Six Nations, coming off the bench for Ross Ford in each game.
But after the Japan tour, his progress hit the buffers. “I was named as co-captain of my home club at the start of the year, something I’d been desperate to do for a number of years, but then I just didn’t manage to get a starting spot all year,” he said. “It was really frustrating, especially because of the ambitions I had to play for Scotland as well. Because I wasn’t playing for Edinburgh I wasn’t going to play for Scotland.
“It was a tough year, but that made me go back to square one. I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, and just focused on myself – and I’m probably a better player for it. It was the toughest spell of my career, even harder than changing to hooker because while that was tough it was quite exciting as well. My expectations of how last season would go and how it actually went were so different.”
McInally credits Cockerill with turning his game around and resuscitating his flagging international career. Not only has he given the hooker a run of games in which McInally has excelled in the loose, he has also worked tirelessly with McInally on the set-piece skills that he lacked as a late convert to hooker.
“Richard gives me hints and tips, such as one for striking the ball at the scrum which works really well, so I owe that to him,” says McInally. “The good thing about Richard is that he knows the pressure you’re under as a hooker at set-piece so he doesn’t put heaps of pressure on me. What you guys perceive about Richard and what I see are very different: he is a really smart technical coach who can be hard on us, but who puts me under enough pressure but not too much.”
If, as Cockerill certainly believes he should, McInally beats his friend and former club-mate George Turner to the No 2 jersey for Saturday’s visit of Samoa to Murrayfield, he will surely give a nod of thanks to a coach who has already walked miles in those same boots.