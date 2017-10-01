Stubborn Koeman must suck it up to save Everton's season and his Barca dream

It is no secret that Ronald Koeman wants to manage Barcelona. He has the DNA the Catalan giants so covet, and despite struggling at Valencia, his record as a manager since has ensured he remains in the conversation whenever there is a vacancy in the Camp Nou dugout.

In almost every non-press conference interview the former Netherlands star partakes in, the conversation soon switches to when and if he will ever one day take over the club he represented with such distinction as a player. Along with managing his country, it remains the one dream he is yet to accomplish.

“Everyone knows that I am from Barca, they know my love for a club where I grew up as a player and as a person,” he told Sport back in May. “In my life as a professional coach I have two dreams to fulfil. One, coach the selection of my country, Holland. My other wish, my other dream, is to one day coach Barca. That's the truth.”

Taking over at Everton was meant to be the next stepping stone towards completing his vision. Having impressed at Southampton, the added investment brought in by Farhad Moshiri at Goodison Park was what tempted Koeman to swap the south coast for Merseyside.

Everton represented a side that had underachieved in their final season under Roberto Martinez but were a team that had both the players and the backing from upstairs to challenge for a place in the Champions League. The perfect project at which Koeman could prove himself further to the powers that be at Barca.

And yet, having secured an admirable seventh-placed finish in his first season at Goodison Park and with £140 million of new players brought in over the summer, there is a feeling that anything but a victory over Burnley on Sunday could see Koeman relieved of his duties. Most supporters would not be too upset.

The problems on the pitch at Everton this season are well-documented. Their failure to sign a replacement for Romelu Lukaku has placed pressure on a series of players who are not natural goalscorers to fill the void, while a severe lack of pace within the side has meant their attempted passing style has become slow and ponderous. Factor in injuries to key players such as Seamus Coleman, the freezing out of Ross Barkley, the seven occasions on which Koeman has been forced to make a substation at half-time already this season and there is certainly room for improvement.

But Koeman’s reaction to all this has been astounding to say the least. There is an air of entitlement beginning to surround the 54-year-old that has left many of the Goodison Park faithful uncomfortable while his unwillingness to try something different – perhaps in the hope that if he tries to create a team in the mould of Barcelona the Liga leaders might take notice – is painful to watch at times.

Admittedly, Koeman stressed over the closing weeks of the transfer window that he wanted to bring in a striker and a left-footed centre back before the end of August and got neither. Frustration is to be expected, but the way he has dealt with it has struck many as a man who feels let down and isn’t about to let the club forget about it, rather than one trying to get the best out of what he has at his disposal.

