Suarez proves worth to Barcelona but Gomes looks a lost cause

It could have been better for Barcelona and it could have been worse. In the end, a 1-1 draw away to Atletico Madrid sees the Catalans' 100 per cent record in La Liga end, but does ensure they remain five points clear of Real Madrid in the Primera Division. All thanks to Luis Suarez.

Suarez endured a difficult night in attack for Barca, often out on the left with Lionel Messi more central, and his recent performances have been frustrating for fans and the player himself this term. Nevertheless, he still provided the all-important equaliser near the end.

The Uruguayan has taken time out through injury this season, worked extra hard to return for his country's vital World Cup qualifiers and has also been played in a different position under new coach Ernesto Valverde.

In addition, he is perhaps the biggest loser following the departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in the summer and the subsequent injury to Ousmane Dembele, which has upset the balance of a Barca attack badly missing some pace and trickery to stretch Atletico on Saturday.

