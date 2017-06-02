We can stun Enyimba - Plateau United's Owolabi

The Peace Boys make the trip to the U.J Eusene Stadium this weekend, and the striker believes they can cause an upset

Hamzat Owolabi is confident of Plateau United's credentials against 'favourites' Enyimba in Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter.

Owolabi, who scored the only goal in his team's 1-0 win over Remo Stars, is confident the Peace Boys can secure a shocking result over Gbenga Ogunbote's side at the U.J Eusene Stadium.

Kennedy Boboye's men head into the match top of the standings, three points ahead of second place, El Kanemi Warriors.

"What we have achieved so far is incredible. We can hold our heads high. But we have to continue working hard in order to hold on to our position at the top," Owolabi told Goal.

"With the way we have been playing in 2017, I think we can win the game. If so, we will then be in control of the table.

"Enyimba are massive favourites but we are super confident that we can win. We are a good side with a lot of ambition and we are not troubled by failure.

“That is what the Enyimba team have to deal with. Jos will erupt if we win the game," he concluded.