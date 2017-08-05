Sturridge can fire Liverpool to Premier League title – Rush

If the England international can get fit and buy into Jurgen Klopp's philosophy, he could be their decisive figure this season

Liverpool legend Ian Rush says that Daniel Sturridge could be the difference for the club in their push for the Premier League title.

Jurgen Klopp’s men finished fourth last season, despite Philippe Coutinho and Sadio Mane being their top scorers in the league with a relatively paltry 13 goals each.

If Sturridge can maintain his fitness after a period of injury trouble, however, the Anfield hero believes the England international can propel them to their first domestic crown since 1989-90.

“With the way Liverpool play, they spread the goals around more but it would be great if we could get one player that guarantees you 20 or 25 goals a season — that could be a big difference,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“You never know, if Sturridge gets himself fit and all that, he’s very gifted as a player and he’s capable of doing it. But then to get into Jurgen Klopp’s side you’ve got to be 100% committed to what he feels.

“That could be [decisive in the title race]. We’ve got people getting you 10 or 15 but if you can get someone who can get you 25 goals a season, that could be a big, big difference. That’s proven when you look at Chelsea and Manchester City winning it with these people who can get you a guaranteed 25 goals a season.”

Sturridge limped off in Liverpool’s 3-0 friendly win over Bayern Munich in midweek with a thigh problem, but the Reds are confident it is not a serious issue.