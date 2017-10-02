Sturridge has gone downhill since Suarez left Liverpool, says Carragher

The England international has struggled to return to the great form that saw him finish second in the Premier League Golden Boot race four years ago

Jurgen Klopp has lost faith in Daniel Sturridge because the Liverpool striker's ability is waining, according to Jamie Carragher.

The 28-year-old has been unable to recreate the form that saw him score 22 Premier League goals in 29 games in 2013-14 when he starred alongside Luis Suarez as the Reds came close to winning the Premier League.

Sturridge has never taken his goal tally in the league into double figures in a single season since then as injuries have prevented him from playing a key role for the Anfield side.

The former Chelsea and Manchester City player has scored once in his seven appearances in all competitions this term, and Carragher feels his decline since Suarez's departure to Barcelona is unmistakable.

"Because he doesn't play much now, whenever we talk about Sturridge we keep going back to that season when Liverpool nearly won the league - he was devastating with Luis Suarez,” he told Sky Sports.

"I don't think that player is there now, whether that's due to injuries or not playing enough.

“The reason he played [against Newcastle] is because Roberto Firmino is not playing well.

“If Firmino is playing his normal level, then Sturridge doesn't play. Klopp doesn't fancy Sturridge, that's why he doesn't play."