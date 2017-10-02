Sturridge warned by Souness that he faces six-week Liverpool snub

Out-of-sorts Daniel Sturridge might not be seen by Liverpool again for another six weeks, says Graeme Souness.

The England international has struggled to make an impact throughout Jurgen Klopp’s reign at Anfield.

Fitness issues have continued to hamper him, but the 28-year-old has also failed to make the most of opportunities which have come his way.

In seven appearances this season, Sturridge has managed just one goal and, after disappointing once again at Newcastle, Souness has warned that he may have to get used to life on the sidelines.

The Liverpool legend told Sky Sports after seeing the striker draw another blank in a 1-1 draw at St James’ Park: “He didn’t take it [his chance].

“There was no cuteness in his game that you normally associate with him. I thought he looked laboured, he looked off the pace and I don’t think he can train and prepare properly. That’s maybe the single biggest reason why he keeps getting injury after injury.

“He looked like a player that hadn’t trained properly and prepared for his opportunity. It might be a month or another six weeks before Jurgen Klopp goes with him again.

“I thought he was so disappointing. If everything is right with Sturridge, he is one of the first names on the team-sheet but looking at him, he was miles away.”

Sturridge’s value has also been questioned by another Liverpool icon, with Jamie Carragher echoing Souness when it comes to Sturridge’s standing in the eyes of his manager.

He said: "Because he doesn't play much now, whenever we talk about Sturridge we keep going back to that season when Liverpool nearly won the league - he was devastating with Luis Suarez.

"I don't think that player is there now, whether that's due to injuries or not playing enough.

“The reason he played today [at Newcastle] is because Roberto Firmino is not playing well. If Firmino is playing his normal level, then Sturridge doesn't play. Klopp doesn't fancy Sturridge, that's why he doesn't play."

Despite being short on goals this season, Sturridge has been included in the latest England squad set to take in World Cup qualifiers against Slovenia and Lithuania.