My style clashed with Stanley Eguma's philosophy - Akwa United's Wassa on Rivers United stint

The new Promise Keepers signing has given reasons why he couldn’t achieve his targets with his former club despite huge expectations

Akwa United new signing Gabriel Wassa claims his style of play did not fit in Rivers United's plan.

Wassa had a season to remember with Niger Tornadoes two seasons ago which saw him attract the attention of Rivers United.

But, alongside the Pride of Rivers, the marauding left-back had an underwhelming 2016-17 campaign.

While Wassa was used sparingly in Stanley Eguma's setup, the Port Harcourt side failed to replicate their 2015-16 heroics, thus, struggled on the continent and nearly got relegated.

Now with the Federation Cup winners, the wing-back reveals that his explosive style was not welcomed in Stanley Eguma's restrictive approach.

“I will say that it was still a good move for me playing for Rivers United from Niger Tornadoes but I couldn’t play many games because I got to know from other sources in the club that the coach does not like my approach to the game of trying to go and help in the attack,” Wassa told Goal.

“I was expecting him to call me and inform me as a father so that I can make adjustments but what I noticed was that I was put on the bench. I had to bid my time but it didn’t come up to my expectations.

“It was not a pleasant experience for me at all but I have taken everything in my stride. I thank God that I have left the club - without any rancour - for Akwa United. I hope to rediscover my very best here under coach [Abdu] Maikaba.”

Wassa also spoke on Akwa United’s friendly encounter with Abia Warriors billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on Sunday.

“We want to play lots of friendly matches and the one against Abia Warriors on Sunday is one of them. We are hoping to play with all that we have got. It is our first real test game with a top side.

“We were told they lost to El Kanemi Warriors and our game with them will be coming a little too soon and they will be coming to fight so that they won’t suffer another defeat. We will be ready for them,” he said.