Style is not important for struggling Juve - Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is happy to forego style and win ugly as the Serie A champions look to turn around their stuttering domestic form.

The Turin giants' unbeaten home record went up in smoke last weekend as Lazio snatched a 2-1 win, their first defeat in 57 games at the Allianz Stadium secured by substitute Paulo Dybala's 97th-minute penalty miss.

The Argentinian also failed from 12 yards in their previous league game - a 2-2 draw at Atalanta - putting pressure on the Bianconeri ahead of Sunday's trip to Udinese.

Juve are already five points behind table-toppers Napoli, who have won all eight of their league games this season, and Allegri is keen not to let Maurizio Sarri's men get away.

"We need to recover lost points and stop those in front of us breaking away," Allegri told a news conference.

"We have to work as a team and leave aside the issue of aesthetics or beautiful football, because we need to put some points under our belts."

