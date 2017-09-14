Stylish Slovenia end Spain's reign at Eurobasket

Teenager Luka Doncic starred as Slovenia beat Spain to secure a place in the EuroBasket final for the first time in their history.

Spain's hopes of retaining their EuroBasket title were dashed on Thursday as they were convincingly beaten 92-72 by Slovenia in the first semi-final in Turkey.

Captain Goran Dragic and Anthony Randolph poured in 15 points apiece as Slovenia maintained their unbeaten record in this year's tournament and, in the process, put an end to their opponents' 13-game EuroBasket winning streak.

Teenager Luka Doncic came close to a triple-double - finishing with 11 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists - to help the impressive Slovenia, who have never previously finished on the podium, reach the final for the first time in their history.

Although brothers Pau and Marc Gasol put up 16 and 12 points respectively, Spain's veteran roster struggled badly on offence.

They shot just 26 per cent from three-point range with only Fernando San Emeterio making more than one attempt from beyond the arc.

The 2015 champions led for a mere 46 seconds in the entire contest and, having trailed 49-45 at the break, managed just 27 points in the entire second half.

Slovenia will go up against either Russia or Serbia on Sunday, with Spain facing the losers of Friday's second semi-final in the bronze-medal match.