Suarez cleared by Barcelona to face Messi in crunch Uruguay-Argentina clash

The experienced frontman has handed his country a boost ahead of a crucial World Cup qualifier by recovering from a knee injury in time to feature

Barcelona have given Luis Suarez the all-clear to return from a knee injury ahead of Uruguay's World Cup qualifier against Argentina on Thursday.

Suarez sustained the problem during the second leg of Barca's 5-1 aggregate defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana.

The 30-year-old was initially expected to miss up to five weeks and was withdrawn from the Uruguay squad as a result, but the Catalan giants last weekend granted him permission to continue his recovery with the national team.

Barca are now satisfied Suarez has made a recovery, meaning the striker is available to Oscar Tabarez for the qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay.

"Luis Suarez has been given the all-clear on Thursday as he completes his recovery from the injury to his right knee," a club statement read.

"The club's medical services and the Uruguayan Football Association worked together to help the striker get match-fit again.

"The Barca striker is with his national team now and he will face Leo Messi and [Javier] Mascherano's Argentina side in the Russia 2018 qualifiers.."

Uruguay are third in the CONMEBOL section, one point clear of Argentina, who occupy the play-off spot.