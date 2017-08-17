Suarez out four to five weeks as Barca woes mount

The striker will miss the start of the La Liga campaign and key World Cup qualifiers for Uruguay after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday

Luis Suarez will be sidelined four to five weeks after suffering a right knee injury in Barcelona's Spanish Super Cup loss to Real Madrid on Wednesday.

The Uruguayan Football Association announced the news on Thursday, confirming the striker will be sidelined for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay.

Suarez appeared to suffer the injury in the 85th minute of Barca's 2-0 loss to Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Los Blancos triumphing 5-1 on aggregate. The 30-year-old managed to continue playing and finish the match despite the injury.

The news comes at a particularly unwelcome time for Barca, who open their La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Sunday. The Catalans already are shorthanded in the attack following the world-record sale of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, and midfielder Andres Iniesta sat out Wednesday's match with a thigh problem.

Uruguay sit third in World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL with four matches remaining, just one point clear of fifth-placed Argentina and three points ahead of sixth-placed Ecuador. The top four nations in CONMEBOL earn automatic passage to the 2018 World Cup, with the fifth-placed team facing a play-off against a team from Oceania.