Suarez flops as Barcelona draw group-stage blank for first time in five years

The Uruguayan endured a torrid time in front of goal, meaning that Olympiakos took a rare clean sheet against the usually potent Catalans

So used to cruising early in the Champions League, Barcelona's 0-0 draw against Olympiacos on Tuesday marked the first time since 2012 they failed to score in a group-stage match.

Ernesto Valverde's La Liga leaders were left frustrated as they were held in Greece, although they retained their three-point advantage atop Group D due to Juventus' failure to beat Sporting CP.

It marked the first time since December 2012 that Barca failed to score in a group match in the Champions League. On that occasion, they were held to a 0-0 draw by Benfica.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez tried their best to break the deadlock, with the latter – who has just three goals in 13 matches this season – failing to score despite seven shots, the most he has attempted without netting in any game during his Barca career.

Barca are back in action on Saturday with a crunch league home match against Sevilla.