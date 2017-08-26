Suarez granted permission by Barca to continue recovery in Uruguay

Still recovering from a knee problem, Luis Suarez will travel to Uruguay for their World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay.

Barcelona have allowed star forward Luis Suarez to continue his recovery from a knee injury with Uruguay during the upcoming international break.

Suarez is sidelined with a right knee problem following Barca's 2-0 second-leg defeat to Real Madrid in the Supercopa de Espana on August 16.

However, Suarez has been granted permission to link up with the national team in Uruguay for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifiers against Argentina and Paraguay.

"Luis Suarez is recovering well from the injury to his right knee sustained in the second leg of the Spanish Super Cup," Barca said in a statement ahead of Saturday's trip to Deportivo La Coruna in LaLiga.

"FC Barcelona's medical staff and the Uruguayan Football Association have agreed on the striker joining up with his national team as he continues his rehabilitation."

Uruguay are third in the South American section of World Cup qualifying, 10 points behind leaders Brazil.

Amid five consecutive defeats, Uruguay host Uruguay on August 31 before travelling to Paraguay five days later.