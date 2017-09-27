Suarez and Griezmann would be perfect for Man Utd – Neville

Gary Neville has said that Manchester United “can get a lot better” and believes that Barcelona striker Luis Suarez or Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann would be ideal to help them reach their potential.

Jose Mourinho’s men have set a terrific pace at the beginning of the season, behind neighbours City in the Premier League only on goal difference and having started their Champions League campaign by defeating Basel.

Nevertheless, Neville believes there is room for improvement and for that to occur, he believes that new signings must be made.

Among the players he has recommended are France international Griezmann, who was strongly linked with United in the summer, only to have Atleti's transfer ban complicate matters.

“We can get a lot better,” Neville told Stretty News TV. “I'd like to see one more flair player in the team.

“I'd like to see a winger who can beat a man and get everyone on the edge of their seat.

“Having been in Spain for four months, I love Griezmann. I would love to see Griezmann at United. He's quick, he's inventive, he can beat players, he can score goals.

“You would love to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar and Gareth Bale and people like that because you know they would light up Old Trafford.”

Meanwhile, he also spoke of Barca forward, and ex-Liverpool man, Suarez in the highest terms.

“Suarez, even though he played for Liverpool, is a United player,” he added.

“It’s arrogance to say that but he’s fantastic. He scores goals, he’s aggressive, he chases every ball down.”