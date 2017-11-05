Suarez is a killer – Valverde backs forward

Barcelona forward Luis Suarez is showing good signs despite his lack of goals, according to coach Ernesto Valverde.

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde labelled Luis Suarez "a killer" and he can see good signs from the out-of-form forward.

Suarez has scored just three LaLiga goals in eight games and again failed to net on Saturday, but Barca still claimed a 2-1 win over Sevilla at Camp Nou.

Even with the Uruguay international below his best, Valverde's men are four points clear at the top – and 11 points ahead of rivals Real Madrid, who host Las Palmas on Sunday.

Despite getting few goals from the 30-year-old, Valverde said there were positives to take from Suarez's recent displays.

"We talk a lot about Suarez lately, but I'm pleased to have him because of how he works and all the things he gives us," he said.

"He is a killer.

"Despite the fact he's not scoring lately, he always has chances, [against Sevilla] too. And that is a good sign."

Barca return to action after the international break with a trip to Leganes on November 18.