Messi, Suarez & Neymar lead Barcelona tributes to outgoing coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique's wildly successful spell on the Barcelona bench has come to an end, and it is clear he will not be forgotten by his loyal charges.

The Asturian took over from Gerardo Martino back in 2014, and in his debut season led the Blaugrana to a Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League treble.

CONFIRMED: Barca's 2017-18 kit

He followed up that success with a Liga-Copa double in 2015-16, and added the Copa del Rey to his trophy collection this season after pushing Madrid to the final day in the race for the Primera Division.

In total Luis Enrique lifted no less than nine major titles in three years, and the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Neymar, Ivan Rakitic and Marc-Andre ter Stegen rushed to pay tribute to the coach as he officially ended his tenure at Camp Nou.

LIONEL MESSI

LUIS SUAREZ

Thanks coach! Specially for all these things you've taught me !!!!

THANKS and much success in the future. pic.twitter.com/J0JCW6qotV — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) 29 de mayo de 2017

NEYMAR

MARC-ANDRE TER STEGEN

SERGI ROBERTO

IVAN RAKITIC