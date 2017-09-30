Subramaniam fears the impact on young footballers





The recent revelations that Malaysian teams could soon welcome a fifth import player has drawn the attention of many observers within and outside of the game. The teams in the Super League and Premier League now can sign up to four foreign players if they choose to do so - a 3+1 quota with the one being an Asian player.

Over the last decade, the Malaysian league has gone through numerous changes from that aspect, from three imports to none allowed and then to the current situation. The fifth import is intended to be from the Southeast Asia region, the decision and requirement yet to be ratified by the stakeholders of the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP).

In a recent press conference, HRH Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim who is the President of Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) stated that the move could lead to the league being a more viable commercial option around the region. Former Johor Darul Ta'zim player and current Kelantan defender, Subramaniam Sooryapparad welcomes the new ruling but fear it may hamper the country's football from one particular aspect.

"It's not good for Malaysian football in the sense that it will hinder the development of young players stepping into the first team. So we won't get new players and same players will play all the time. How the kids will be good enough if they don't get match time. How many teams will give 20-year-olds game time?" said Subramaniam to Goal. "One more is that we have problem is the matches, we don't have enough matches. We only have 12 teams in the Super League and we only play 22 league games. Malaysia Cup maybe 10 games and FA Cup six games maximum.

Subramaniam himself made his debut for Perak back in 2004 when he was 19 years old. Having been a professional footballer for close to 13 years now and having came up by fighting through the ranks, the former Malaysia international is under no illusion that when the change come, it will provide additional roadblocks for the young players.

Thailand will be introducing the same in the upcoming 2018 season. News have already floated around that clubs there have shown interest in several young players that excelled for Malaysia in the recent Southeast Asian Games in August. However, Subramaniam reckoned the situation up north is slightly different than what is here.

"Thailand has a big pool of good players with more teams in the league. They have 18 teams so including cup games, they will have 45 - 50 games. So players will have enough games.

"For next five years, if say we go with this five foreigners plan, ok that's good from a commercial standpoint but how many new players will step into the league? From a commercialization point, it makes sense doing this.

"There's pros and cons but in terms of development of young players, it won't be good. But the quality and competitiveness of the league will definitely improve. It's an impact for the national team. Over the past few years, it has always been the same set of players. It's not the fault of the national team coach but our fault."

Originating from Sungai Siput in Perak, Subramaniam has won all the domestic honours there are to be won in Malaysia - Super League, Malaysia Cup, FA Cup as well as the Charity Shield. He however is hoping that if the rule does get implemented, there will be surrounding parameters to govern it to ensure that it does not harm the future of Malaysian football.

