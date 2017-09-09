Sunday Abe joins Teuta Durres on loan from Sunshine Stars

The 26-year-old midfielder has left the Akure Township Stadium after 12 years and joins the Sea Boys for the rest of the season

Sunday Abe has joined Albanian Superliga side Teuta Durres on a season long loan from Nigeria Professional Football League side Sunshine Stars.

The midfielder has been with the Owena Whales since 2006, and was handed the skipper’s armband in 2013.

According to the former Nigeria youth international, the move was necessary as he wants a taste of European football having spent over a decade in the Nigeria topflight.

“I think it is the right time for me to leave, but Sunshine Stars as a family, especially the fans have always been there for me,” Abe told Goal.

“I'd never change how I feel about Sunshine, as it'll always be a very special club to me.

“Joining Teuta will give me the platform to do good things as I hope to feature for bigger teams in Europe someday.”

Abe, who featured for Nigeria at the 2009 Fifa U20 World Cup has been handed jersey no. 4 at the Niko Dovana Stadium. There, he would compete with Nijaz Lena, Ardit Hila and Fabjan Beqja for a place in Gugash Magani’s squad.

He is expected to make his debut for Teuta who host Luftetari in the opening game of the Albanian elite division on Saturday.