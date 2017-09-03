Sunday Oliseh smashes Fortuna Sittard's record

The former Super Eagles boss made history with his Dutch second-tier side following their victory at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion on Saturday

Nigeria’s Sunday Oliseh becomes the first Fortuna Sittard coach to win six consecutive home games after his side defeated Almere City 2-1 in an Eerste Divisie fixture.

Stefan Ashkovski’s first half brace handed his side their second win in three league games this campaign.

The Macedonian forward opened scoring four minutes into the encounter courtesy of an assist from Djibril Dianessy before doubling the lead in the 43rd minute.

Fortuna Sittard had enjoyed a convincing season opening victory with a 5-1 thrashing of Dordrecht but were handed a 4-2 defeat away at Ajax II.

The win over Jack de Gier's men on Saturday, 'crowns' the former Borussia Dortmund midfielder as the only manager in the club's history to have won six consecutive home games.

"Our 2-1 victory over Almere, crowns me with the club record as the only coach in the history of Fortuna Sittard to win six consecutive home games," a delighted Oliseh wrote on twitter.

Fortuna Sittard are placed fifth in the second tier of the Dutch league with six points from three games and will visit Emmen for their next league game.