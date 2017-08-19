Sunderland boss disappointed to miss out on Max Gradel reunion

The Black Cats boss voiced his dissatisfaction after missing out on loan deal to reunite with the Ivory Coast international this summer

Sunderland boss Simon Grayson has expressed his disappointment after missing out on signing Ivory Coast's Max Gradel from AFC Bournemouth on loan.

Gradel snubbed a chance to play in the Championship with Sunderland for a move to French Ligue 1 side Toulouse on a season-long loan.

And Grayson who brought the 29-yeear-old to Leeds United from Leicester City in 2009 said he was saddened after agreeing a deal with AFC Bournemouth for the midfielder.

“We spoke to Max and he eventually decided to go back to France,” Grayson told The Northern Echo.

“We had agreed something with Bournemouth and ultimately he is a good player that I wanted to bring to the club.

“It shows you where we are as a club with the players that we are looking at.

“That would have been a big signing for us if we had managed to do it, but he just felt his family wanted to go back to France and that was a disappointment for us, but that is part and parcel of the transfer window.”