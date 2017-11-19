Sunderland confirm appointment of Chris Coleman as new manager
Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Chris Coleman as their new manager.
The Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light after stepping down as head coach of the Welsh national side, a position he held for almost six years.
Coleman took his first training session on Sunday morning and will be in charge for Sunderland's mid-week clash against Aston Villa. He becomes the Black Cats' ninth manager in the last six seasons and replaces Simon Grayson, who was sacked at the end of last month.
“It’s an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man," Coleman said upon his appointment.
“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here."
“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”
Coleman's willingness to take over at Sunderland, with the club currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship, has been considered a surprise in some quarters, given his soaring reputation following his success with Wales.
He memorably guided the side to the semi-finals of last summer's European Championships in what was their first appearance at a major tournament in 58 years.
But after failing to clinch a place at the 2018 World Cup, The Independent understands that the 47-year-old is now eager to take on a new challenge in club management.
Coleman arrives with the backing of his predecessor Grayson, who urged the club hierarchy to give him time to help turn the club's fortunes around.
In an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek programme on Sunday, Grayson said: "I think the biggest thing Chris will need is time because it does not happen overnight.
"You can't turn a club around so quickly when it's been through some real dark stages, and that's what he will need to make it a success again."
Chief executive Martin Bain, who led the search for Grayson's successor, said: "The football club has conducted a thorough process over the last three weeks to identify the best manager for the job, before and after which Chris was the clear first choice.
"We are delighted that he and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined us, and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction."