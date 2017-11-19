Sunderland confirm appointment of Chris Coleman as new manager

Chris Coleman leaves his position as Wales coach after nearly six years: Getty

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed the appointment of Chris Coleman as their new manager.

The Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light after stepping down as head coach of the Welsh national side, a position he held for almost six years.

Coleman took his first training session on Sunday morning and will be in charge for Sunderland's mid-week clash against Aston Villa. He becomes the Black Cats' ninth manager in the last six seasons and replaces Simon Grayson, who was sacked at the end of last month.

“It’s an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man," Coleman said upon his appointment.

Chris Coleman has been tasked with turning around Sunderland's fortunes (Getty) More

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here."