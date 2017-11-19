Sunderland confirm Coleman as manager

The 47-year-old resigned from his role as Wales manager on Friday to succeed Simon Grayson at the struggling Championship team

Sunderland have confirmed Chris Coleman as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

The 47-year-old left his post as Wales boss this week to take over as Simon Grayson's replacement at the helm of the struggling Championship side.

The Black Cats have struggled since their relegation from the Premier League as they sit bottom of the second tier with 11 points from 17 games.

Despite replacing David Moyes in the summer on a three-year deal, Grayson was fired at the end of October, with Robbie Stockdale taking over as caretaker manager.

Former Fulham and Real Sociedad coach Coleman is confident he can turn the team's situation around and sees potential in the club.

“It’s an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man," Coleman told the club's website.

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here.

“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”

Chief executive Martin Bain added: “The football club has conducted a thorough process over the last three weeks to identify the best manager for the job, before and after which Chris was the clear first choice.

“We are delighted that he and Kit Symons, his assistant manager, have joined us, and are now focused on working together to get the football club moving in the right direction.”