Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena responds to Orlando Pirates links

The young tactician indicated that the Buccaneers are yet to hold official talks with him

Mamelodi Sundowns assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has responded to reports linking him with Orlando Pirates.

The highly-rated tactician is believed to have been earmarked by the Buccaneers for a key position in the technical team.

Pirates recently re-appointed Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic as the head coach and the club is reportedly hoping to rope in Mokwena as his assistant.

When asked for a comment by City Press, Mokwena could not confirm nor deny that Pirates had made contact with him.

“At the moment, it is very difficult to comment. There is nothing concrete at the moment,” he said.

Pirates are expected to announce its new technical team before the 2017/18 season commences.

The Buccaneers are currently preparing for their first league clash which is against Chippa United next week Saturday.

The encounter will take place at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto. Kick-off is at 18h00.