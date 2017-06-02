Sundowns captain Kekana is available for Esperance clash

According to reports, Kekana will be available for selection ahead of Masandawana's all-important Caf Champions League encounter

Mamelodi Sundowns have been given a major boost ahead of their Caf Champions League clash with Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

According to reports, Masandawana’s midfield general Hlompho Kekana could be fit for the clash despite missing out on Sundowns final game of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) season.

The 32-year-old is expected to be in the match day squad and he could be called upon by coach Pitso Moismane as he looks to solidify the midfield.

Meanwhile, the Brazilians are expected to be without their in-form striker, Yannick Zakri. The Ivorian has finally showed glimpses of his true potential but will miss the clash after picking up a suspension against AS Vita Club in their last encounter.

Zakri will join a rather large contingent on the side lines, with star players such as Khama Billiat and Anthony Laffor nursing injuries.

Although, Sundowns go into the clash a weakened team, Mosimane has spoken of the need to hit the ground running and will hope to take full advantage of their home support as they look to defend their Champions League crown.