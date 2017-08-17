Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane laments Razak Brimah's ITC delay

The Ghana international has not been registered for the Caf Champions League, and his place was taken by Thela Ngobeni

Mamelodi Sundowns' new signing Razak Brimah will not play any part in the Tshwane giant's remaining 2017 Caf Champions League campaign following the club's failure to register him with Caf.

The 30-year-old was brought in as a replacement for the departed Wayne Sandilands, and he was expected to offer Denis Onyango and Kennedy Mweene adequate backup as they aim to defend their African crown.

However due to a delay with receiving the Ghanaian’s International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the Spanish Football Federation, Masandawana could not register him in time as the deadline for additional registrations for Caf competitions closed last Friday.

Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has lamented the delay in issuing the clearance, which also saw Brimah miss out on Sundowns' MTN 8 quarterfinal encounter last weekend.

“It is usually a simple five-second job‚" Mosimane explained to Times Media.

"You go into the (FIFA) system‚ you click on the player’s profile and you transfer him to his new federation, in this case SAFA (the South African Football Association). It’s unbelievable that a country like Spain takes so long to issue an ITC‚” added Mosimane.

Meanwhile, Thela Ngobeni has been registered in the absence of Brimah despite only recently returning from a loan stint with Free State Stars, while Sundowns' other marquee signings in George Lebese and Oupa Manyisa have both been added to the Brazilians’ Champions League squad.