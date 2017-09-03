Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane is not bitter about losing out on Lebogang Manyama to Konyaspor

Despite not be able to rope in Manyama, the Masandawana coach believes that the attacker made the right decision by moving to Europe

South Africa international Lebogang Manyama recently snubbed Mamelodi Sundowns in favour of a move to Turkish side Konyaspor on the final day of the 2017 July/August transfer Window.

Manyama had long been on the radar of the Tshwane giants, with Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane having publicly expressed his admiration for the player.

Despite the Brazilians’ apparent interest, a deal could not be struck with the player’s now former employer Cape Town City.

Nonetheless, Mosimane is not bitter about losing one of his top transfer targets, and admits that he understood the 26-year-old’s decision to further his career abroad.

“I think so (responding to the question about whether Manyama made the right decision or not)," Mosimane told the media.

"He is 27 or 28, if I’m not mistaken. These things come once hey, and if you ask Manyama, ‘what us your dream?’, he will tell you that it is to play for Bafana and in Europe."

“If you don’t go overseas, you have to make the right decision by making the right move locally before you retire because you might not win the league, but you were a good player. What have you won? What are you going to say? 'I was in a starting 11?' - You have to win something. Players understand those dynamics. Even we as coaches, we understand those dynamics," he continued.

“Why did (Eric) Tinkler move from Cape Town City? He won the Telkom Knockout, and he was number three on the (Premiership) log,” Mosimane concluded.