Sundowns defender Mario Booysen knows nothing about Orlando Pirates talks

Masandawana may look to offload one of their defenders as they look to conclude a swap deal with the Buccaneers

According to reports, Orlando Pirates are currently in talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over the services of Mario Booysen.

The lanky defender’s future remains uncertain after SuperSport United opted against retaining him following a loan stint at the club, and recent reports suggest that Booysen could be included a proposed swap deal with Pirates following Oupa Manyisa’s move to Chloorkop.

Masandawana are believed to be struggling to find players within their ranks who are willing to make the move to Houghton.

Asavela Mbekile, Siyanda Zwane, Mogakolodi Ngele and most recently Kudakwashe Mahachi have all been linked to Pirates, but nothing has been finalized.

Nevertheless, Booysen admits that he is in the dark over Pirates' reported in his services.

“I’m a Sundowns player," Booysen was quoted by Times Media as saying. “I don’t have anything on that. I can’t mention anything on that‚ I don’t have any information‚ I don’t know what’s happening,” he concluded.