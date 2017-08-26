Sundowns and Orlando Pirates lie in wait as SuperSport United consider selling Jeremy Brockie?

Matsatsantsa could be bracing themselves for a bidding war for their reliable goalscorer

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates target Jeremy Brockie's future at SuperSport United seems to be uncertain.

Brockie was surprisingly left out of the SuperSport starting line-up ahead of the team's 2-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL game in midweek despite being fit and available.

The latest reports have indicated that the striker is not part of the 18-man match day squad for the MTN8 Cup semi-final clash with Maritzburg United.

The first-leg match will be played at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria on Saturday, with SuperSport hosting Maritzburg.

It is believed that Matsatsantsa could be preparing for life without the New Zealand international, who is yet to rule out a possible move to one of the biggest clubs in the PSL.

SuperSport have recently reportedly rejected an enticing R12 million bid for Brockie from Sundowns and the Brazilians have also publicized their interest in the 29-year-old.

Sundowns are expected to face stiff competition from Pirates if Matsatsantsa decide to sell their most prized asset during the current Transfer Window.

Pirates' search for a new striker is said to have intensified after the club sold Tendai Ndoro to Saudi Arabian club Al Faisaly this week.



Brockie is still contracted to SuperSport until 2020 and only a PSL-record breaking bid for the player is likely to prize away the prolific marksman.