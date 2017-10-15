Sundowns talisman Khama Billiat baying for Kaizer Chiefs blood

The Zimbabwean attacker says they will pile more misery on the embattled Amakhosi, who are blowing hot and cold this season

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Khama Billiat is looking forward to their PSL clash with Kaizer Chiefs on Tuesday.

“It’s very important for every individual‚ for the club. It’s our home game and Kaizer Chiefs are a good team‚” Billiat told the media.

The match will be played at the FNB Stadium with Chiefs looking to bounce back from their 2-1 defeat to Baroka FC in their last league game two weeks ago.

“We expect that we will have to work very hard. We have to watch the videos and watch what they’ve been doing," he continued.

“No matter how they things are right now on their side‚ also on our side things are not the way we want them to be.

After bowing out of the 2017 Caf Champions League to Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca, Sundowns have been given some sort of reprieve from their hectic schedule.

“We want to actually be where we used to. And we need to get our confidence back. We need to actually do better from all the games we have played so far (this season)," Billiat explained.

“So it’s a tough game for both teams. And we’re not expecting an easy game. We have to put up some good work and make sure that we take care of their strengths,” he concluded.

The Brazilians defeated Platinum Stars 1-0 thanks to Billiat's goal in their previous league match in Rustenburg a fortnight ago.