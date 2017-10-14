Sundowns winger George Lebese says he will celebrate if he scores against Kaizer Chiefs

The Mamelodi-born winger enjoyed a lot of success during his nine-year spell with Amakhosi - winning two PSL titles and two MTN8 Cup trophies

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese says he will celebrate if he scores against Kaizer Chiefs next week.

The attacking midfielder spent nine years with Chiefs before leaving the Naturena-based side for Sundowns at the beginning of the current season.

Sundowns are now scheduled to host Chiefs in a highly anticipated PSL match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

“Yes,” said Lebese on The Citizen, when asked if he would celebrate a goal on Tuesday.

“I respect Kaizer Chiefs, they are a big brand, they taught me everything," he added.

"But at the end of the day it is about entertainment, and about where I am right now. I am in a happy place, so if I score, why not?”

The 28-year-old disclosed that he has been ignoring the phone calls of his former teammates at Chiefs in the build up to this game.

“I have been avoiding talking to them for the past two weeks, that is how crucial this game is. We will definitely speak after the match," he concluded.

Lebese has featured in three league games for Sundowns this season - netting once in the process.