India defeat Macau - Sunil Chhetri the bandmaster as his fans show maturity

It was not the best show from the hosts, but enough to make it a historic one...

'Mujhe Sunil Chhetri ke saath khelna hain’.

Blame it on the unimaginative Indian football reporting, often the final question asked in a telephonic interview is, ‘what is the dream that you keep chasing?’ or some headline-hunting stupid query like that.Balwant Singh was panting on the other end, but came up with the aforementioned sentence – ‘I want to play with Sunil Chhetri’.

That was back in January 2014, when Balwant Singh was at the onset of a breakaway season, having scored four goals in Churchill Brothers’ Federation Cup win. It took him three and a half years to finally realize his dream on a regular basis and on Wednesday evening, he made it count.

It was the Punjab lad’s pass from the right which set up Chhetri for his 55th international goal, giving India the lead in a match, where victory would have earned them a ticket to the AFC Asian Cup. India are not a regular guest to the quadrennial championship and have only taken part thrice in the last 53 years. Stephen Constantine’s men, however, won four matches on the trot in the third round of qualifiers to book tickets to the 2019 UAE edition.

On an evening, where incessant downpour in Bengaluru not only made the ground heavy but also affected the usual counter-attacks of the Blue Tigers, the difference between India and Macau looked narrower. The travellers are footballing minnows in every sense of the word and were not putting up any great resistance, but Sunil Chhetri and co. found it difficult to register their dominance on the score-line.

Rowllin Borges, one of Stephen Constantine’s favourite pupils, got a lucky goal when his innocuous shot took a lethal deflection to leave the opponent custodian wrong-footed. That he was lurking just in front of the opponent box was proof how deep the away side were defending, trying to park the bus right from the get-go.