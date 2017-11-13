Sunil Chhetri: No issues with India coach Stephen Constantine

Sunil Chhetri has come out and commented upon the story doing the rounds that several senior members of the Indian national team complained against coach Stephen Constantine to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Kushal Das last month.

The report mentioned that the players believed that the former Rwanda coach wasn’t competent and that they weren’t improving under his tutelage. They attributed the good run of form down to sheer luck and individual brilliance.

It further stated that the players were allegedly unhappy as the coach always took the plaudits after a win as opposed to praising his squad.

“If I knew something about it, I would have commented. When this thing came, a lot of people called me. I didn't take those calls because I didn't want to speak about it, because it's not true,” clarified the 33-year-old at a press conference at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa.

The Bengaluru FC skipper was quick to point that he discussed the issue with Constantine at the start of the national camp in Mumbai and informed that there was no such discussion with the AIFF General Secretary.

“When we joined the camp, we told the gaffer (Constantine) exactly what was (happened) there. He understands how much we want to play because he faces it everywhere. Anything else anywhere, I can't help it because it's not true,” he mentioned.