Sunshine Stars 1 Enyimba 0: Otegbeye's strike lifts Owena Whales

The forward's strike from the spot was all Austin Eguavoen's side needed to secure maximum points and swim out of the relegation zone on Sunday

Sunshine Stars defeated Enyimba 1-0 thanks to Ajibola Otegbeye's strike from the penalty spot at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday.

Having crashed to a 1-0 defeat against Lobi Stars, the Owena Whales came into the encounter with high expectations of swimming out of the relegation places on Sunday.

The hosts began the crucial match on the high as they came close through Thomas Adeshina but his effort was calmly saved by Fatau Dauda in the 29th minute.

Ten minutes later, Sunshine Stars' goalkeeper David Ariyo was spot on to deny Mfon Udoh from putting the visitors ahead to see the first half finish 0-0.

On return from recess, Udoh was nearly close to snatching the lead for Gbenga Ogunbote's side but blew away a glorious chance.

In the 66th minute, Sikiri Alimi was penalised for a careless challenge inside the area gifting the hosts a penalty.

Otegbeye wasted no time firing the home team in front from the spot to secure crucial three points for Austin Eguavoen's men.

The victory moves the struggling Sunshine Stars to 16th position on the log with 27 points from 21 games.