Sunshine Stars' Otegbeye eyes Shooting Stars win

The Owena Whales travel to Ibadan to face the Oluyole Warriors and the forward is only thinking of carting away with the maximum points

Sunshine Stars' Ajibola Otegbeye is eyeing a victory over Shooting Stars in their Nigerian topflight encounter on Sunday.

Austin Eguavoen's side make a short trip to Ibadan for a Matchday 22 Nigeria Professional Football League duel against their archrivals.

And the striker fancies their chances against the Oluyole Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

"It will be a tough match against Shooting Stars, just like it was when we defeated Enyimba," Otegbeye told Goal.

"Sunshine Stars have played against them (Shooting Stars) before and know them very well. We are well prepared to pick a win. We want to get three points again.

"Shooting Stars are favourites and we have huge respect, but we won't change our aim. We want victory. We are only thinking about them because they are a very demanding rival.

"There are no easy games. We must fight and run hard to earn victory."

On questions whether he could keep his emotions in check while he squares up against his former side, Otegbeye says: "Ibadan is my home. I played for Shooting Stars in the past but won't get emotional when we visit them. My main target is to get the job done when we face them.

"I think we can do a lot, but we cannot be too optimistic. We are taking things one step at a time and respect our rivals. The game will be a battle," he concluded.