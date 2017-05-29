Sunshine Stars' Otegbeye relives tough Enyimba win

The Owena Whales hero spoke of the challenges posed by the People's Elephant in Sunday's closed-door encounter

Ajibola Otegbeye expresses his delight following Sunshine Stars' 1-0 victory over a tough Enyimba side.

The Owena Whales have had to endure a turbulent build-up to the encounter which culminated in prosecuting Sunday's tie against the seven-time Nigerian topflight champions at the Akure Township Stadium behind closed doors.

But the forward's penalty in the second half propelled Austin Eguavoen's side over Gbenga Ogunbote's ward.

"We thank God for the victory. Although it was not an easy game because we played behind closed doors and playing with a very strong side like Enyimba - coming from their away victory at Remo Stars," Otegbeye told Goal.

"It was very difficult and the officiating was below par. But we are glad for the victory.

"I was very excited [scoring the winning goal] because the pressure was on us and I was happy to have lifted that.

"They had chances but were wasting them and remembering the fact that we lost our last match to Lobi Stars. So handing my side the win was a very great feeling for me.''

On the introduction of players that were signed during the mid-season, Otegbeye maintains satisfaction with their performance.

"They tried their best and played very well," he continued.

"At least they showed they are not new into the system. I think three out of those that featured were playing their first match and they really gave a good account of themselves."