Sunshine Stars' Thuram eagerly anticipates debut NPFL debut

The Benin defender made a move to the Owena Whales recently and he is hoping to make his bow against the People's Elephants

Durand Thuram eagerly anticipates his Sunshine Stars debut in Sunday's Nigerian topflight tie against Enyimba.

Thuram joined the Owena Whales from Mauritania outfit, Curepipe Starlight SC during the mid-season transfer window.

And having missed out of the squad that suffered a loss against Lobi Stars, the Benin international is likely to feature in Austin Eguavoen's side that will face the People's Elephant.

"I am happy that I am fit and could get a look on this weekend. I am eagerly looking forward to my debut for Sunshine Stars and by extension in the Nigerian League," Thuram told Goal.

"There's a big chance that I may make my debut this weekend when we host Enyimba, yes, there's an obvious chance and that makes me feel excited.

"It's a big deal for me because I want to contribute my own quota to both the club and the league. The main reason why I am here is to play good football that will help my club achieve its set goals."

Reacting to last week's home loss to Lobi Stars, Thuram said: "The result from last weekend wasn't what we expected but that's football for you.

"We as a team shall work hard to correct the wrongs right from this weekend and also take it to the road so as to recover lost points," he concluded.