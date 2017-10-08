Sunshine Stars' Udi demands fair officiating against Akwa United

With a first leg lead to Uyo, the Owena Whales gaffer wants good refereeing against the Promise Keepers in their Federation Cup tie

Sunshine Stars coach Duke Udi demands good officiating as his side's square up with Akwa United for a place in this year's Federation Cup final.

Despite the Owena Whales holding a 1-0 first-leg lead over their hosts, the tactician has demanded fair officiating against Abdul Maikaba's men in Uyo on Sunday.

"I keep reminding my boys that we have come too far for us to go back," Udi told media.

“As I always say, our team have done very well, especially when playing away from home. We have done fantastically well in our away games winning three of our previous away games.

"Everyone will see a good and competitive game in Uyo if we get a good officiating there like we had here. If they beat me here, I don't care so far the officiating is fair for both teams. We know Akwa United are a quality side but we also play good football and we are ready to fight.

"All we want is good officiating like the one we both enjoyed in the first leg. The referees are doing very well and we need to encourage them but like Olivier Twist, we want more. Football is nowhere without good officiating."