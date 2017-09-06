Sunshine Stars compensated for Ifeanyi Ubah big win

The Owena Whales were ruthless against the Anambra Warriors, and excited Ondo State governor has rewarded them for their good display

Ondo State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has compensated players and officials of Sunshine Stars following their 4-0 victory over FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Ijebu Ode.

Goals from Ajibola Otegbeye, Tope Orelope plus Kelechi Ogoh's brace crushed the Anambra Warriors at the Dipo Dina Stadium, hailed the players' performance.

Having promised them a monetary reward of 100 000 naira per goal, the governor wasted no time to redeem after the encounter which amounted to 400,000 naira.

He also pledged to support Duke Udi's men better next season, while urging them to avoid relegation and win this year's Federation Cup title.

"It is a happy ending for Sunshine Stars in your home matches. The team is good and I look forward to them winning the Federation Cup," he told the players.

"No doubt, I will encourage them more next season. I believe they didn't play because of the 100,000 per goal promise.

"You see they need maybe just a draw in the last match of the season, though I'm sure they win and we will move ahead from there."

In his response, the acting Chairman, State Football Agency, Gbenga Elegbeleye applauded the governor for the support and assured the team will do all to escape relegation.

"We thank God we are about achieving the mandate given to our committee which is to ensure Sunshine Stars avoid relegation.

"We are grateful to the Governor on the opportunity to showcase what we have. Thanks to the good people of Ondo State as well.

He added: "We are also grateful to Ijebu Ode. The people here supported and adopted Sunshine Stars as their own since our banishment to their land. It was a home away from home for us."

Sunshine Stars are 13th on the log with 51 points - one above the drop zone, and will need a win against relegated Remo Stars to guarantee their topflight survival.