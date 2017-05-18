Sunshine Stars complete nine signings ahead NPFL resumption

The Owena Whales have strengthen their squad ahead of the second round of the season

Dayo Ojo and Durand Thuram headlines Sunshine Stars ’ acquisition of nine players in mid-season.

The Akure side named Austin Eguavoen as their new coach before league break, and in a bid to strenghten they have added nine players playing across various department.

Former academy graduate, Ojo rejoins from Sudanese outfit, Al Merrick while Beninese defender, Thuram was snapped from Curepipe Starlight SC in Mauritania.

Ike Thankgod and Cameroonian Isaac Hele Hele also joins the latter in Eguavoen’s defence.

The only addition in midfield is Michael Okoyoh who moved from Abia Warriors alongside winger and Nigeria U23 defender Seun Olunlayo.

Others are Jolly Osas (Enugu Rangers), Ezekiel Thompson (Wikki Tourists) and Ebitimi Agogo (Shooting Stars) in the Owena Whales attack.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars will have to make do without the quartet of goalkeeper Olorundare Ojo (Akwa United), Ayo Saka (Rivers United), Samad Quadri (Lobi Stars) and Yahuza Bala after they left the Akure side during the mid-season break.

Eguavoen and his new-look side will be eyeing an improved outing in the second round of the Nigeria Professional Football League.