Sunshine Stars – Enyimba Preview: Ogunbote seeks victory on Akure return

This game serves as a return for the Owena Whales former boss and he will relish the prospect of another away win

Nigerian Professional Football League giants Enyimba will be on another trip in the south west of the country as they take on Sunshine Stars at the Akure Township Stadium on Sunday afternoon in what will be a reunion for Coach Gbenga Ogunbote.

The reign of former Super Eagles handler Austin Eguavoen did not get off to the perfect start in Akure as his side lost 1-0 at home to Lobi Stars last weekend.

The game was marred by disruptions from Sunshine supporters as they threw objects on to the pitch, invaded it and assaulted match officials. This led to the League Management Company taking disciplinary action against the club.

Sunshine Stars remain in 17th position on the NPFL log, one point from the relegation zone. They’ll need to get maximum points here if the second half of their season won’t be a battle to avoid the drop.

The first stanza of the NPFL was less than convincing for the Peoples Elephants. They however secured their first away win of the campaign with a 1-0 victory at Remo Stars, which pushed them up to fifth on the table.

Fans wouldn’t normally expect a win on the road but with the kind of result that was secured in Shagamu, there’s that ecstatic feeling the seven-time Nigerian champions’ season could be back on track as they are now five points behind leaders Plateau United.

The focus of this game would be on Gbenga Ogunbote who previously coached the Owena Whales, leading them to the semi-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup and Caf Champions League in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Ogunbote in a Goal exclusive revealed that he still has affinity for Sunshine Stars, calling the Ondo State capital his home but acknowledges the task he needs to achieve for his current employers.