Sunshine Stars must field their best against Enyimba, says Abiodun

For the Owena Whales to bounce back against the People's Elephants in Akure, the director said newly signed player must be given a chance

Sunshine Stars ' technical director, Henry Abiodun believes for them to secure a win against Enyimba 'every potential must start the game'.

Dayo Ojo and Durand Thuram led the exodus of nine new players that joined the Akure side in the mid-season but none of them was included in the starting lineup in last week's shocking home defeat to Lobi Stars. One which Abiodun faulted.

And the former Shooting Stars handler is upbeat that holding nothing back, in terms of quality against the People's Elephant is the first step to securing victory for the Owena Whales.

"The situation is clear, the game against Lobi was prosecuted by the players we had before and most of the new players they brought in during the mid-season transfer window did not play," Abiodun told Goal .

"For example, Dayo Ojo did not play, [Seun] Olunlayo came in towards the end of the game. [Isaac] Hele Hele did not even dress.

"There should not be hiding of potentials every good player has to start the game. Last week that did not happen. Every potential must start the game.

"Anything other than that, then Sunshine Stars don't mean business," he added.

"It is going to be a cracker following the loss to Lobi Stars at home and also to get out of relegation we need to avoid getting back to back defeat.''

With Gbenga Ogunbote set to return to Akure - but as a spectator - on the back of his sending off in Enyimba's win away at Remo Stars, Abiodun believes it would have little or no effect on the Enyimba side.

However, the Owena Whales technical director fancies his side's chances against the seven-time topflight champions.

"Football is a game of momentum. Ogunbote was sent off at Remo Stars last week meaning he is not going to be seated against Sunshine Stars. And that's not good for Enyimba. But as we all know Enyimba is a good club with a big reputation," he continued.

"Eguavoen was formerly of Enyimba, while Ogunbote was formerly of Sunshine Stars. Both sides have the natural motivation behind them but I think Sunshine Stars have to do more than Enyimba does because they are in the relegation waters and then things are not working fine.

"One of the thing to also look out for is Gbenga Ogunbote coming back home and I know it is going to be a very good game for us. At the end, I believe Sunshine Stars will win."