Sunshine Stars must remain grounded vs. Akwa United - Ojo

The Owena Whales’ midfielder has urged his teammates to focus on the second leg in Uyo as they aim to consolidate on their slim advantage

Sunshine Stars’ Dayo Ojo has re-emphasized the need for them not to be carried away by result from the first leg of their Federation Cup semi-final clash against Akwa United when both sides meet for a reverse fixture in Uyo on Sunday.

Ajibola Otegbeye’s first half goal was enough to hand the Owena Whales a precious but slim advantage ahead of the return leg billed for the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

“We need to remain firmly grounded and concentrate on the return leg tie irrespective of the first leg advantage. We are leading by a lone goal and I believe it is not enough to think that we are through to the final. We must go to Uyo to fight and pick the ticket to the final,” Ojo told Goal.

“We have been talking about the prospect of playing in the final of the (Federation Cup) but we know we still have a long road in the mould of 90 minutes of extra work for us to get there.

“We will go to Uyo with all we have got in our quest to ensure that we pick the final ticket at the end of the game,” he maintained.