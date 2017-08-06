Sunshine Stars not under pressure facing Akwa United, says Abe Sunday

The Owena Whales stumbled at Wikki Tourist and the captain is keen to lead his side back to winning ways against Abdul Maikaba's side

Sunshine Stars captain Abe Sunday says his side is not facing any pressure going up against Akwa United on Sunday in Ijebu Ode.

The Promise Keepers are looking to raise their title winning dreams, while the Owena Whales are facing a huge test in their fight for survival.

And the midfielder insists his side has no plans to falter at home, stressing that they are highly motivated to win after their forgettable loss at Wikki Tourist.

"We are ready to play Akwa United because we have an ambition to avoid relegation," Sunday told Goal .

"We know they are a good side but we will take them like any other team we've always played against. We will face them with intentions to win.

"We do not have any pressure or any facing them. We are not considering their position on the log - either they want to win the title or escape relegation.

"The loss to Wikki Tourist is in the past and we are looking to come back home and work hard in order to win against Akwa. So, we are ready for the match.

"We've been given the same advice by the coach that every game is a final match for us. We want to make sure that we don't lose like we did against Wikki Tourist but win."