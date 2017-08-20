Sunshine Stars want Niger Tornadoes victory badly, says Adeshina

The Owena Whales are still unsure of their topflight status and are forward is confident his side overcome the Ikon Allah Boys

Sunshine Stars' Thomas Adeshina insists they must claim victory over Niger Tornadoes' in Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter at the Dipo Dina Stadium.

Duke Udi's men are smarting from their 2-1 Federation Cup victory over Mighty Jets in Jos.

And the striker believes the midweek victory will motivate them past the Ikon Allah Boys as they look to continue their fight against relegation.

"We are really happy with our victory over Mighty Jets. It was really timely to raise our confidence level," Adeshina told Goal.

"We know we are not safe yet on the league table and hope to do everything to stay up this season and not relegate from the Nigeria Professional Football League.

"Niger Tornadoes match is important to us just as another other game and it's like a final. Three points from the match will increase our chances of survival.

"We want the victory badly in order to remain in the league, so we will not spear them. We cannot afford to drop point at this critical point of the season. It is not over until it is over.

"We cannot underrate Tornadoes but I believe that our [Federation Cup] victory will motivate and push us to win."