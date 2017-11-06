Super Bowl contenders separating themselves

The Philadelphia Eagles thrashed the Denver Broncos in the NFL, while the New Orleans Saints had another win.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New Orleans Saints continued to emerge as obvious NFL contenders with wins on Sunday.

If the NFL play-offs were beginning next weekend, the Eagles and Saints would be the top seeds in the NFC with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots getting first-round byes in the AFC.

Those four teams have emerged as obvious championship contenders, but they are not alone. While the Eagles improved to an NFL-best 8-1 record with a 51-23 throttling of the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams (6-2) and Carolina Panthers (6-3) joined the Saints (6-2), Steelers (6-2), Patriots (6-2), Minnesota Vikings (6-2) and Kansas City Chiefs (6-3) as teams with at least six wins after nine weeks.

The Rams are off to their best start to a season since opening 7-1 in 2001. They sit by themselves atop the NFC West after the Seattle Seahawks (5-3) were upset at home by the Washington Redskins. After winning just four games last season, the Rams are on track for their first winning season since going 12-4 in 2003.

Outside of the six-win Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs, the AFC is pretty thin. The Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are all 5-3, but the Miami Dolphins (4-4) are the only other team not below .500.

The NFC is more open with the Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys at 5-3 and the Green Bay Packers (4-3), Arizona Cardinals (4-4), Redskins (4-4) and Falcons (4-4) all in contention.

BRONCOS BATTLE

The Eagles held a 31-9 half-time lead on the Broncos. It was the first time since 2010 the Broncos had allowed 30 points in a half. Denver have now lost four straight, the team's first four-game losing streak since that same 2010 season, when the Broncos finished 4-12.

The Rams were 4-12 last season and scored just 24 touchdowns in 2016. After Sunday's 51-17 win over the Giants, the Rams already have 27 touchdowns this season and are the NFL's highest-scoring team.